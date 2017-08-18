This Woman Needs Her Grandma Privileges Taken Away!

Leah Remini is taking no prisoners in her war against Scientology.

That includes the religion's most famous member, Tom Cruise, who the reality star declared was "diabolical" in a recent Reddit AMA!

Remini took to the website this week to promote the second season of her acclaimed docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath -- and delivered an epically blunt response when the movie star came up.

When a redditor asked if the Kevin Can Wait actress thought that Cruise, a Scientologist since 1990, was a "good person," she wrote:

"No! Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there's the person behind the mask who is a completely different person."

The A&E star admitted that while everyone has a public persona, The Mummy star is straight up "diabolical" behind the scenes, continuing:

