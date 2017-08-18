Arnold Schwarzenegger is making no effort to hide his disdain for Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the former Governor of California uploaded another video for ATTN: where he condemned the president and his controversial political stances. Specifically, the Celebrity Apprentice alum dragged POTUS for not taking a stronger stance against racism following the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ICYMI, one woman died and 19 others were injured on Saturday after a car rammed into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally. Following the violence, the Commander-In-Chief left many baffled when he defended that "both sides" were to blame for the fatal incident.

Thus Arnold, who has been a vocal critic of Trump's administration, felt the need to remind Donnie that it's his "moral responsibility" as President to denounce "hate and racism." The Governator noted:

"The only way to beat the loud, angry voice of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices that includes you, President Trump… In fact, as president of this great country, you have a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate and racism."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. 45 wasn't the only person Arnold came for though as he also had some choice words for neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and neo-Confederates. He continued:

"Your heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause. And believe me, I knew the original Nazis, because you see, I was born in Austria in 1947, shortly after the Second World War. And growing up, I was surrounded by broken men, men who came home from a war filled with shrapnels and guilt, men who were misled into a losing ideology. And I can tell you: that these ghosts you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame and right now, they're resting in hell."

Damnnnnn, Arnie isn't holding back! Still, Schwarzenegger makes an excellent point.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out his latest jab at Trump for yourself (below). We promise, you DON'T want to miss this!

