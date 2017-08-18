Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Are DEF Back On! See The Latest Evidence!

Yasss! Finally a positive relationship story!

In a sea of celebs splitting up this summer, we're pleased to say we've been thrown a lifesaver in the form of Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The cute couple captured our hearts with their adorable Instagram posts and sweet PDA (mostly handholding — awww). And now it seems they're giving young love another chance almost a year after their split.

Months after social media clues started to pop up, we now have reports from an eyewitness who told The Sun the couple were back together at a party in Los Angeles last week:

"Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together. She was much more open about their relationship than him."

Well, they're both pretty private. It seemed to take them months to confirm their relationship last time too. Though unlike the Neighbors 2 star, Brooklyn wants to disappear entirely from the public eye entirely.

The source continued:

"They seemed very comfortable together. It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

Couples coma. Yep, they is all loved up alright! SO CUTE!

Srsly, we're happy for them!

We wonder if this means Chloë is moving to New York…

