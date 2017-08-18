The First Victims Of The Barcelona Attack Have Been Identified — Including One American In Europe For His Honeymoon

One American has been confirmed by family to be one of the at least 13 dead following Thursday's deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain.

Jared Tucker, a California resident, was in Europe for a delayed honeymoon with his wife Heidi Nunes after they tied the knot a year earlier.

Related: Police Kill Suspects South Of Barcelona

While Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn't yet revealed the name, Jared's dad Dan Tucker confirmed the news to KGO. Heidi explained her husband had gone missing after they had gotten separated during the attack, as they were enjoying drinks with a friend.

She continued, telling NBC News:

"Next thing I knew there's screaming [and] yelling. I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming."

How horrifying. We can't even imagine!

Also killed in the van attack were Italy's Bruno Gulotta and Luca Rossa, according to the country's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Luca was on vacation with his girlfriend, who was injured in the attack, and Bruno was in the city with his partner and two children.

Belgian authorities announced Elke Vanbockrijck, a mother of two, died in the attack on Las Ramblas. And a Catalonian publication divulged a man who lived close to the city, Francisco López Rodríguez, was confirmed dead as well.

Heartbreaking!

Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and those affected.

[Image via DyD Fotografos/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: barcelona, barcelona attack, bruno gulotta, elke vanbockrijck, francisco lópez rodríguez, heidi nunes, jared tucker, luca rossa, r.i.p., sad sad, violence, viral: news