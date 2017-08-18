Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Miley Tina Fey Rihanna Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, HIGHlarious, GIFs >> CNN's Brooke Baldwin Had To Take A Water Break Just To Recount Trump's Past Month!

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Had To Take A Water Break Just To Recount Trump's Past Month!

8/18/2017 6:22 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpHIGHlariousGIFs

Can we have a break from his presidency??

What a month of failure it's been for Donald Trump.

As you surely know by now, Steve Bannon is the latest staff member to lose his spot in the White House after being pushed out on Friday!

Related: Twitter Reacts To #BannonOut!

Hours later, CNN's Brooke Baldwin recounted the lengthy list of POTUS' last four weeks, and it was so long she had to take a water break!

Sure, it's petty, BUT SO GOOD!

Brooke continued by reading off the rest of Trump's actions over the past month, in case you needed that reminder. Watch it all (below), including her HIGHlarious water break!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Double the Baby Joy! Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Expecting Twins 'Naturally': 'God Hears Every Prayer'
Next story »
Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Are DEF Back On! See The Latest Evidence!
See All Comments