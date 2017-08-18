CNN's Brooke Baldwin Had To Take A Water Break Just To Recount Trump's Past Month!

What a month of failure it's been for Donald Trump.

As you surely know by now, Steve Bannon is the latest staff member to lose his spot in the White House after being pushed out on Friday!

Related: Twitter Reacts To #BannonOut!

Hours later, CNN's Brooke Baldwin recounted the lengthy list of POTUS' last four weeks, and it was so long she had to take a water break!

Sure, it's petty, BUT SO GOOD!

Brooke continued by reading off the rest of Trump's actions over the past month, in case you needed that reminder. Watch it all (below), including her HIGHlarious water break!

Tags: brooke baldwin, cnn, donald trump, gifs, highlarious, politik, steve bannon