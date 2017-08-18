Home Videos Photos Shop
The Show Must Go On! Demi Lovato Performs Her Hits In The POURING Rain On Good Morning America!

8/18/2017 2:04 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteDisneyDemi LovatoCrazzzzyDaytime TV

demi lovato performs in pouring rain gma

Demi Lovato refused to let downpouring rain ruin her Good Morning America appearance.

On Friday, the former Disney darling stopped by GMA as part of their Summer Concert Series. And while the weather wasn't ideal for an outdoor show in Central Park, the A-lister didn't back out of the gig as she performed a slew of her chart toppers in the rain.

Hey, the show must go on, right??? Be sure to ch-ch-check out her impressive performances for yourself (below).

Demi Performs Her Summer Single Sorry Not Sorry!

Miz Lovato & Jax Jones Take On Their Collaboration Instruction!

Lovato & Cheat Codes SLAY Their Performance Of No Promises!

[Image via ABC/Instagram.]

