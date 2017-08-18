Home Videos Photos Shop
Watch Echosmith Self Actualize In Their Uplifting Future Me Music Video!

8/18/2017

Echosmith is already the band we want them to be tomorrow!

This we learned yesterday when the indie band stopped by Perez's pad for an acoustic performance of Goodbye and a tease of their new song Future Me.

Now, the full single is out — along with the perfect music video to kick off your weekend of intimate self-reflection. Or, you know, just a regular weekend.

Ch-ch-check it out (above) — right NOW!

