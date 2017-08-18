Elisabeth Moss Defends Scientology In Rare Public Comment About The Church!

Elisabeth Moss never really talks about being in the Church Of Scientology — did you even know she was a member?

Perhaps it's because of the continued controversy surrounding the mysterious organization, but we can't remember the last time she spoke about her faith.

The Emmy nominated star broke her silence this week, shortly after vocal critic Leah Remini said she wasn't even allowed to talk to her.

After Moss shared an Instagram pic (above) from an event for her acclaimed series The Handmaid's Tale, a fan with the screen name moelybanks wrote to ask her:

"Love this adaptation so much. Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it's just very interesting."

Elisabeth actually took the time to respond directly — and politely — to the fan's query, defending that Scientology is not at all like it's portrayed:

"That's actually not true at all about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!"

The fan replied:

"Thank you for taking the time to try and explain a little. Either way, you do you and imma do me and if that makes us happy i supposed that's all that matters."

As long as people aren't being held against their will or spied on or any of the other accusations lobbed at the CoS?

Can we just say, we love seeing such a civil convo on the Internet!

What do YOU think of Elisabeth's defense??

