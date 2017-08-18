Home Videos Photos Shop
At Least One Dead & Seven Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack In Finland

8/18/2017 12:29 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad SadViolenceViral: News

no title

Another day, another senseless attack.

On Friday, Finland police say one suspect was shot in the leg and arrested after a stabbing attack that left one person dead and at least seven others hospitalized in the southwestern city of Turku.

Authorities sent a tweet urging citizens to evacuate the city center, as they were still on the hunt for potential perps.

Eyewitness Kent Svensson, 44, from Sweden told CNN of the incident:

"It was really horrible. We were sitting on a terrace just next to the square and this woman just screamed like hell and this guy was standing in front of her with a huge knife just stabbing people … There was blood everywhere."

As you know, this comes just on the heels of terrorist attacks in Spain yesterday — so people are being asked to take extra precaution, especially in public spaces.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more, but in the meantime, please stay safe!

[Image via NBC.]

