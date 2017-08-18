At Least One Dead & Seven Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack In Finland

Aaron Carter Says He’s Still Getting His ‘Dick Sucked’ -- While On A Date With A New Flame!
After coming out as bisexual and breaking up with his girlfriend Madison Parker earlier this month, Aaron Carter has already been spotted with a new boo!
On Thursday night, the singer was seen taking out singer Porcelain Black to Delilah in West Hollywood, and even posted a PDA pic of them to Instagram (above)!
He captioned it:
"A1 since day1 @porcelainblack"
She followed his lead by posting a video of them together to her page:
