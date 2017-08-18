Home Videos Photos Shop
Trump Of Thrones! See Which Game Of Thrones Characters The Trump Administration Would Be!

8/18/2017

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, George R.R. Martin penned a blog post forecasting America's doom, writing: "Winter is coming. I told you so."

Several months, three looming wars, and one deadly Nazi rally later, it's clear the Game Of Thrones author wasn't exaggerating!

At first, Trump's team seemed like a bunch of amateur carnival performers — but now, it's clear he's backed by a council of villainous, bloodthirsty chess players straight out of King's Landing.

So, we thought it would be more than appropriate to assign Trump's people to their Westerosi counterparts!

As for the Big Cheeto, he started out seeming like a Joffrey Baratheon — but after months of commanding the Iron Throne Oval Office, it's clear he's a much more dangerous ruler!

See who makes up our White House King's Council (below)!

[Image via CNN/HBO.]

