Some of these curves you'll recognize right away, but others might be trickier!

Guess you'll just have to look really, really closely! LOLz!

Click through our gallery (below) and see how many you can get right!

CLICK HERE to view "Guess the Curves! Who Do These Sexy Bodies Belong To?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Guess the Curves! Who Do These Sexy Bodies Belong To?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Guess the Curves! Who Do These Sexy Bodies Belong To?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Guess the Curves! Who Do These Sexy Bodies Belong To?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Guess the Curves! Who Do These Sexy Bodies Belong To?!"

Tags: bikini, body, gifs, guess the curves, skin