Bachelor In Paradise's Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome Daughter Four Weeks Early — See The First Pic Of The Little One HERE!

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Bachelor Nation just grew by one!

Congratulations are in order for Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who welcomed their first child on Thursday!

The reality star couple met their beautiful baby girl four weeks early. Her name has not been released, but both mom and baby are happy and healthy!

The proud momma shared to Instagram:

While Tanner penned alongside the photo (above):

"Love My Girls… @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM… she decided to surprise us and come a little early… but mom and her are doing great… Best day of my life"

So exciting! Enjoy this precious time, you three!

