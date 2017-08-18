James Corden & Lin-Manuel Miranda Go Full Frontal For A Crosswalk Musical Performance Of Hair!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/18/2017

James Corden is taking the Age of Aquarius by storm!

And this storm includes heavy showers of Broadway music and public nudity with Lin-Manuel Miranda!

The Hamilton star joined the Late Late Show host for the latest installment of Crosswalk the Musical – which sees Corden and co. performing musical productions on LA's busy crosswalks — for an impromptu street production of the Broadway show Hair!

Video: Corden Gets John Legend To Sing About Erections In Carpool Karaoke!

Feeling the love of the ‘60s, the British comedian first suggested the cast embrace the spirit of "peace and love" by partaking in an orgy. That didn't go too well…

But Corden got to see some action in the second act when he and the Broadway mastermind stripped down completely nude in the middle of the streets! (Apparently, Lin is packing quite the Alexander Hamilton if you know what we mean!)

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious performance (below)!

