James Corden & Stephen Colbert Weigh In On The Tragic Barcelona Attack — Watch Their Powerful Monologues HERE

8/18/2017 8:48 AM ET

James Corden and Stephen Colbert are making the most of their platforms.

On Thursday evening, both of the CBS chat show hosts took time away from their regularly scheduled program to weigh in on the tragedy which struck Barcelona. As we previously reported, the Spanish people faced two separate terrorist attacks on Thursday when a van drove into pedestrians at the Las Ramblas tourist district and then, later on, a massive explosion went off in a residential area in Alcanor.

Potentially more than 13 people have died, and countless others have been injured, due to the two terror-related assaults. As this was major international news, both Corden and Colbert made sure to pay tribute to the victims during their respective late night shows.

Be sure to check out what they had to say on the tragedy for yourself (below).

James Corden Makes A Heartfelt Speech Following The Tragedy In Barcelona

Stephen Colbert Criticizes Donald Trump For His Barcelona Comments

