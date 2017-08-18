JAY-Z Says Kanye West 'Crossed The Line' When He Talked About Beyoncé During Onstage Rant!

Leave the wife and kids out of it, Kanye West!

Recently, JAY-Z spoke to Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller where he opens up about his feud with Kim Kardashian's husband.

As we reported, back in 2016, Yeezy went on a rant during a concert in Sacramento where he SLAMS Beyoncé for reportedly refusing to perform at the VMAs unless she won "Video of the Year" over him and Drake. He also said Jay doesn't bring Blue Ivy Carter over to play with his kids.

In the interview, Shawn Carter talks about his track Kill Jay Z which seems to reference the drama. Although the 4:44 tune is "not even about Kanye," he brings up Ye's name to reveal the truth about the situation.

Out of everything, The Blueprint musician is PISSED West talked smack about his family. He said:

"But what really hurt me was, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times. He made a song called Big Brother. We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem.

While Jay appreciates Kanye's honesty, he really "crossed the line"!

"He knows that he crossed the line. I know him. He knows. I know he knows, because we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we've had many, because that's who we are. That's what I like about him. He's an honest person, he's open and he'll say things and he's wrong a lot of times and he'll confront it."

As we wrote in July, North West's dad cut ties with Tidal because the streaming service allegedly failed "to honor its financial obligations."

Hopefully these two dudes can work it out!

