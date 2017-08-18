Deceased Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman May Have Been Traveling At Less Than 10 MPH During Scene

More information is being released about the tragic death of Joi "SJ" Harris.

As we reported, on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, the stuntwoman lost control of her bike, jumped the curb, and crashed through the window of Shaw Tower. Her brakes were not applied, and she was not wearing a helmet.

The incident has been investigated by WorkSafeBC who describes the situation in a report dated August 15. They wrote:

"During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing, and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building."

Despite being reported as "the first shooting of the scene," a Deadline source says the crash happened on Harris' sixth take. Additionally, the professional motorcycle racer was reportedly only traveling at less than 10 MPH. The insider reveals:

"In the maneuver, which was never more than 15 kilometers per hour – [a little less than] 10 miles an hour – she rode on a flat surface through two open doors and then turned left and went out of camera range… Her exit was a safety ramp to a big platform where the bike was supposed to stop, but she overshot the platform, hit a curb, and was thrown from the bike through a glass window."

Although the Ryan Reynolds-sequel was her first job as a movie stuntwoman, the source says Joi was indeed qualified for the position.

"To say an unqualified person was put in this position is absolutely untrue… She was the best candidate for the job."

Production resumed two days after her tragic death.

The movie is scheduled to be released June 1.

