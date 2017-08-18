Listen To This: From The First Second We Started Fallin'!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This, Kelsea Ballerini

8/18/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisKelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is back - and she's slowing inching her way more and more towards pop. And we're not mad at all!

The country cutie's latest single, Unapologetically, is an unapologetically sweet and uplifting love song!

Your ears will be happy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kelsea Ballerini!

