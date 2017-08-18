Listen To This: From The First Second We Started Fallin'!

Can you both hate and love something at the same time??

On Thursday evening, Miley Cyrus released her new single, titled Younger Now, and sadly we're not feeling it. Now, we don't outright hate the track, but we feel it's slightly overproduced. We mean, aside from the fact that the chorus is totally lacking, Miley's vocal delivery is a bit grating on this song.

We can't be the ONLY ones who think Miz Cyrus was too nasally while performing Younger Now, right? The song is just too high for her!

That being said, the former Disney darling ALSO dropped the music video for the anthem and it is simply amazing. Like one eagle-eyed Twitter user (below), we also realized that Miley paid tribute to her old vids in her new project.

Miley paid homage to all her old music videos that shaped her into the person she is today in #YoungerNow.. I'm in actual tears 😿 pic.twitter.com/k4pWoaK0tr

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@mileysbae) August 18, 2017

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Miley's video for Younger Now for yourself (below). Oh, and let us know what YOU think about the song and video (again, below).