Leah Remini Comes After 'Diabolical' Tom Cruise & Scientology In Reddit AMA!

Leah Remini is taking no prisoners in her war against Scientology.

That includes the religion's most famous member, Tom Cruise, who the reality star declared was "diabolical" in a recent Reddit AMA!

Remini took to the website this week to promote the second season of her acclaimed docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — and delivered an epically blunt response when the movie star came up.

Related: Leah Hopes Her Docuseries Sparks Federal Investigation Into Scientology

When a redditor asked if the Kevin Can Wait actress thought that Cruise, a Scientologist since 1990, was a "good person," she wrote:

"No! Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there's the person behind the mask who is a completely different person."

The A&E star admitted that while everyone has a public persona, The Mummy star is straight up "diabolical" behind the scenes, continuing:

"Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical. People who've worked with me will say I can be an asshole — all actors can be. That is different. He's very similar to [Church leader] David Miscavige, they could be twins."

So, she's saying Tom Cruise is really every evil villain in a Tom Cruise movie? Yikes!

Related: Leah Talks Kevin Can Wait Casting Shakeup!

Remini is probably so comfortable bashing the power figure because of the fact he would NEVER speak to her IRL — and the same goes for every member of the church!

When asked by another user how she's treated by Scientologists in Hollywood, the 47-year-old responded:

"They ignore me and walk out of rooms."

This is no exaggeration. Just a week ago, Handmaid's Tale star — and lifelong Scientologist — Elisabeth Moss reportedly left the room at the Television Critics Association Awards when Remini took to the stage to accept an award.

Remini spoke on Moss' actions in an interview with THR published three days after the incident, explaining:

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me. There's a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an anti-social personality — because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."

Good to know she doesn't think every member of the church is as diabolical as Tommy boy.

Keep speaking out, Leah!

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, david miscavige, elisabeth moss, gotta have faith, leah remini, leah remini: scientology and the aftermath, reddit, scientology, tom cruise