Logic Tells A Powerful Story About Acceptance & Suicide Prevention In 1-800-273-8255 Music Video Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Logic is using his music to start a very important conversation about suicide prevention.

In the video for his song 1-800-273-8255 (which is the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, the 27-year-old rapper documents the story of a young black boy (played by Coy Stewart) facing his unaccepting father (Don Cheadle) and bullying from classmates after coming to terms with his sexuality. The project also features Modern Family's Nathan Gould, who plays Stewart's character's high school love interest.

Watch the powerful video (above)!

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is free, confidential, and open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Please don't hesitate to call.

