Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment In NYC!

Uh oh.

Meek Mill was arrested for reckless endangerment on Thursday night after cops allegedly came across footage on Instagram of him doing wheelies through the streets of NYC the night prior.

According to reports, Nicki Minaj's ex was arrested around 10:15 p.m. last night after his pre-taped performance of Young Black America with The-Dream on The Tonight Show — and will remain in police custody until he appears before a judge Friday morning.

The alleged video (taken Wednesday night) is said to show Meek riding a dirt bike in and out of traffic (without a helmet), doing wheelies, and not obeying traffic laws. Police were initially called to the scene that evening, but the group had already driven away upon arrival.

