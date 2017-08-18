Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Miley Tina Fey Rihanna Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Busted!, Nicki Minaj, Instagram >> Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment In NYC!

Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment In NYC!

8/18/2017 11:36 AM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBusted!Nicki MinajInstagram

Meek Mill

Uh oh.

Meek Mill was arrested for reckless endangerment on Thursday night after cops allegedly came across footage on Instagram of him doing wheelies through the streets of NYC the night prior.

Related: Meek Is *Still* Mourning His Failed Relationship With Nicki Minaj!

According to reports, Nicki Minaj's ex was arrested around 10:15 p.m. last night after his pre-taped performance of Young Black America with The-Dream on The Tonight Show — and will remain in police custody until he appears before a judge Friday morning.

The alleged video (taken Wednesday night) is said to show Meek riding a dirt bike in and out of traffic (without a helmet), doing wheelies, and not obeying traffic laws. Police were initially called to the scene that evening, but the group had already driven away upon arrival.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Mitt Romney Urges Donald Trump To Apologize For Charlottesville Response
Next story »
Aaron Carter Says He’s Still Getting His ‘Dick Sucked’ — While On A Date With A New Flame!
See All Comments