Charlottesville Mayor Calls For Removal Of Confederate Statues!

As we reported, last week, a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in a nearby park resulted in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Although the Charlottesville City Council voted this year to remove the statue and rename the location as Emancipation Park, a judge issued a temporary injunction in May preventing Virginia authorities from moving the Confederate symbol for six months.

However, Mayor Mike Signer (pictured above) is calling the shots, and he wants all the monuments — including the Lee effigy — to be gone!

The Democrat said in a statement:

"With the terrorist attack, these monuments were transformed from equestrian statues into lightning rods… We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek… And so for the sake of public safety, public reassurance, to magnify Heather's voice, and to repudiate the pure evil that visited us here, I am calling today for the removal of these Confederate statues from downtown Charlottesville."

Signer recently appeared on CNN where he told Anderson Cooper he has NOT received a call from President Donald Trump regarding the recent violent clashes in his city.

