Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Miley Tina Fey Rihanna Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, R.I.P., Politik, Donald Trump, Sad Sad, Daytime TV >> Heather Heyer's Mother Tells Good Morning America She Has 'No Interest' In Speaking With President Trump

Heather Heyer's Mother Tells Good Morning America She Has 'No Interest' In Speaking With President Trump

8/18/2017 9:33 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsR.I.P.PolitikDonald TrumpSad SadDaytime TV

heather heyer mother condemns trump following press conference

Heather Heyer's mother couldn't be more disappointed in Donald Trump.

As you surely know, Susan Bro lost her daughter on Saturday after a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. While Bro initially thanked POTUS for condemning those who promote violence, she has since changed her opinion of the president following his controversial press conference this week.

Related: One Woman Charged After Protesters Tear Down Confederate Statue

Susan explained to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts:

"I hadn't really watched the news until last night and I'm not talking to the president now, after what he said. It's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters … with the KKK and the white supremacists…. You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, ‘I'm sorry.' I'm not forgiving for that."

Hear! Hear!

Although POTUS and his team have reached out to Susan on a number of occasions, Susan feels this outpouring of support is simply a part of a "political agenda" and she is "resistant to that." Now that Susan has laid her daughter to rest, she hopes to "forward Heather's mission." We're sure Heather would be so proud of her mother.

Be sure to take a look at Susan's full sit down with GMA for yourself (below).

[Image via ABC/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bachelor In Paradise's Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome Daughter Four Weeks Early — See The First Pic Of The Little One HERE!
Next story »
Mindy Kaling Isn't Naming Her Baby Daddy — Just Like These Other Stars!
See All Comments