Robin Thicke & Paula Patton Have Settled Their Custody Case!

8/18/2017 9:02 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersRobin ThickeFamilyCeleb KidzDysfunctional FamiliesInstagramBreakups

What an eventful week for Robin Thicke

After having a public custody battle with his estranged wife Paula Patton since January of this year, the musician and the actress have finally settled their legal drama.

According to TMZ, the Blurred Lines singer will have son Julian Monday through Wednesday, while Patton gets the seven-year-old Wednesday through Friday. Not only will they alternate weekends, they will split various expenses (including private school tuition) and have even negotiated a vacation and holiday schedule.

As we reported, on Thursday, Thicke's 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary announced on Instagram she is pregnant with the couple's baby girl. Her due date is March 1, which is deceased father Alan Thicke's birthday.

The dust has finally settled.

