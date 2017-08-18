Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood Split After Over Two Years Of Dating

Aw, and they were so sweet together!

Sarah Hyland has reportedly split with her boyfriend of over two years, actor Dominic Sherwood.

The couple met as costars on the 2014 film Vampire Academy but didn't make it official until 2015.

According to a friend of the Modern Family actress speaking to ET, the romance just ran out of steam but the pair will remain friends.

We don't know how long ago the couple split, but they haven't posted photos of one another since May — one of the final sexy throwback pics posted by Sarah is actually pretty crushing right about now:

Take me back to Paradise City. #coachella w. @domsherwood 2 years agoA post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Aw…

We wish the best for both of them!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

