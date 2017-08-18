Has this weekend's deadly rally got you down? Is the president's silent encouragement of white supremacy making you feel powerless and angry?

Don't worry, Tina Fey has found a "new grassroots movement" to counter the violence and hate: sheet-caking!

The 30 Rock alum stopped by Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update: Summer Edition on Thursday to lament about the violent Charlottesville rally and Donald Trump's frustrating response.

Wearing a shirt from her alma mater, University of Virginia, Fey stuffed her face with a delicious sheet cake while venting about how neo-Nazis and KKK are allowed to freely march in the street with weapons while Native Americans peacefully protesting the North Dakota access pipeline get shot with rubber bullets.

The cake didn't really help, but it didn't hurt either…

Two more major SNL alums to stop by the summer special were Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, who appeared as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to defend themselves against Trump's comparison of them to Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Michael Che was quick to point out that both men were slave owners, but the dead presidents clapped back with some of their redeeming qualities — like how Washington actually won his war. Aw, snap!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet clips (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

