Selma Blair's Dog Dies After 'Terrible Accident'

8/18/2017 3:59 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadSelma BlairWoof WoofPetsDogInstagramAmerican Crime Story

no title

Such a terrible thing for Selma Blair to go through!

On Thursday, the actress revealed on Instagram her dog Ducky had a "terrible accident" that required medical assistance.

Although the vet recommended that the American Crime Story actress put the pooch down to end "her suffering," the 45-year-old saw the dog's wagging tail and refused to give up hope.

She posted:

Unfortunately, hours later, Ducky passed away, leaving Blair and her family — including 6-year-old son Arthur — feeling "broken."

What a devastating experience…

[Image via Selma Blair/Instagram/Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

