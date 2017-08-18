Selma Blair's Dog Dies After 'Terrible Accident'

Such a terrible thing for Selma Blair to go through!

On Thursday, the actress revealed on Instagram her dog Ducky had a "terrible accident" that required medical assistance.

Related: Selma Blair Is 'Doing Great' Following Plane Outburst

Although the vet recommended that the American Crime Story actress put the pooch down to end "her suffering," the 45-year-old saw the dog's wagging tail and refused to give up hope.

She posted:

Unfortunately, hours later, Ducky passed away, leaving Blair and her family — including 6-year-old son Arthur — feeling "broken."

Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken.A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

What a devastating experience…

[Image via Selma Blair/Instagram/Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

Tags: american crime story, dog, instagram, pets, sad sad, selma blair, woof woof