Guess Which Celeb Is The Most Requested Sex Robot Lookalike!

If you thought sex robots were still some Black Mirror shit, we've got news for you — they've been around since 2010!

True Companion, which introduced its Roxxxy doll seven years ago, report a wide variety of orders for their custom $9,995 builds. Quite a few apparently go to widowers trying to create simulacra of their late wives. Aw. That's… sweet?

But creator Douglas Hines (seen above, with Roxxxy) tells The Sun some of the hottest requests are for celebrities — and one woman comes up more than any other.

Can you guess which sex symbol topped them all?

It's…

Marilyn Monroe!

After all these years, the 7 Year Itch star is still the most common request — a request that, as you may have guessed, goes unfulfilled. Hines says:

"We cannot do one that models Marilyn Monroe but we could do a very beautiful blonde with a full figure and so forth…"

He explains:

"​The caveat is we need the approval of the person or family. If you wanted a robot that looked like Marilyn Monroe, you would have to have her estate approve it."

Something tells us the estate isn't likely to give up those sex robot likeness rights any time soon.

What do YOU think of all this, Perezcious readers? To each his own? Or to ewww his ewwwwwwwww?

