Just a day after it was Six Flags Over Texas declared they would continue flying the flag of the Confederacy at their amusement park, they've apparently had a change of heart.

Following the backlash, the park replaced it on Friday morning so now all six flags at their entrance are United States of America flags!

Better late than never??

It's interesting though because park officials made it pretty clear they wouldn't be removing the Confederate flag because of the "fundamental" distinction between the Confederate States flag and the Confederate Battle flag.

Now, spokesperson Sharon Parker is saying in a statement:

"At Six Flags Over Texas we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our parks to feature American flags"

They're trying so hard to save face!

What do U think??

