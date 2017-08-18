Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian's Younger BF Younes Bendjima Are Getting Flirty!

Does Kourtney Kardashian need to be worried??

After returning from her vacay to Egypt with her much younger beau Younes Bendjima, he was seen getting kind of handsy with Sofia Richie!

On Thursday, the two were spotted looking handsy together at Liquid Juice Bar in Los Angeles, and it's said they were being super flirty!

Younes and Sofia have been friends a while, which makes sense since they pop up on Instagram…

Still, you think Kourt is jealous of her 23-year-old man's relationship with the 18-year-old model?? Especially since Miz Richie has been linked to two of the momma's old flames: Justin Bieber and Scott Disick!

