Steve Bannon Is Just The Latest Member Of The Trump Administration To 'Resign'

On Friday, the White House announced the resignation of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's Chief Strategist and key adviser in his election campaign.

The former Breitbart News leader was said to be the real brains behind getting Trump in the White House, but later became too influential for POTUS' liking.

Not only was Bannon pushing Trump to follow through on his widely-criticized campaign promises, the media vet was reportedly clashing with top White House advisers — specifically, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The real kicker for Trump, though, may have not been Bannon's link to the alt-right amid a white supremacy uprising — but actually, his recent comments that there was "no military solution" to the North Korean crisis!

So, does that mean Bannon got canned because he didn't want to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea? Should we be more concerned now that he's gone?

Bad news or not, Bannon now joins these other fallen cabinet members…

[Image via Fox News.]

