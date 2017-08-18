Steve Bannon Says He's 'Going To War' For Donald Trump — But The 'Presidency Is Over'

If you were happy Steve Bannon was out of the White House, you should probably sit down before reading his first comments after leaving his post as Donald Trump's chief strategist.

In his first interview, he declared:

"If there's any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on capitol hill, in the media, and in corporate America."

We've been hearing he was straight up fired, so maybe he's trying to save face?

But really this isn't that unexpected. We mean, even if they disagree on some foreign policy, they're still both pro-corporate racists. We mean, it's not like Bannon was going to go work for Kamala Harris.

So how does Bannon plan to serve Trump? By returning to his alt-right platform, Breitbart News.

He told The Weekly Standard he had already decided with new Chief of Staff John Kelly that he was leaving nearly two weeks ago to get back to Breitbart where, he says, he can do more damage to the country:

"I feel jacked up. Now I'm free. I've got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it's Bannon the Barbarian.' I am definitely going to crush the opposition… I can fight better on the outside. I can't fight too many Democrats on the inside like I can on the outside."

Scary stuff.

The silver lining is the reason Bannon gives for his departure, which is that Trump is failing to follow through on his disgusting dreams.

"The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else. And there'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over."

Um. Good?

"The path forward on things like economic nationalism and immigration, and his ability to kind of move freely . . . I just think his ability to get anything done—particularly the bigger things, like the wall, the bigger, broader things that we fought for, it's just gonna be that much harder."

That DEFINITELY sounds good. As does Bannon's belief that moderate Republicans are about to abandon Trump en masse.

But even if Trump starts to get sightly more moderate without Bannon to hold back the people trying to hold POTUS back, don't forget he is in fact a horrible racist underneath it all:

"His natural tendency—and I think you saw it this week on Charlottesville—his actual default position is the position of his base, the position that got him elected. I think you're going to see a lot of constraints on that. I think it'll be much more conventional."

Small victories, y'all. Small victories…

