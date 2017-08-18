SEE YA NEVER, STEVE BANNON!

Fuck yes!

Time to pack up your desk, Steve Bannon, because according to two administration officials Donald Trump has decided to remove his controversial White House chief strategist from office!

The New York Times reports Trump has briefed his senior aides on the decision, and now they are figuring out how to dismiss the right-wing nationalist.

Can POTUS do the same thing, but with himself, next???

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Tags: controversy, donald trump, politik, stephen bannon, steve bannon