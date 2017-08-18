Stassi Schroeder certainly wasn't PUMP-ed to be dumped on her anniversary.

As we previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules star was given quite the shock when her on-again/off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher broke up with her just before they were set to head out on a romantic Mexican getaway. Thankfully, Miz Schroeder's bestie Rachel O'Brien rallied and joined the reality TV starlet on her anniversary trip.

While Stassi has been open about the split on her social media platforms, the Bravolebrity got specific about what caused her SUR-prising (sorry, we can't help ourselves) breakup on her podcast, titled Straight Up With Stassi. On her headline making split, Schroeder explained:

