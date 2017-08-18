Twin Peaks Actor Arrested For Attempted Second Degree Murder After Allegedly Beating Girlfriend With Bat

An actor from Twin Peaks: The Return has been arrested after being accused of violently beating his girlfriend with a bat.

Jeremy Lindholm is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder second degree, second degree assault, assault of the victim's friend, and more.

The actor, who appeared in one episode of the revival, was booked by Spokane, Washington cops on Wednesday, and is being held on $100k bond.

TMZ reports police responded to a call from a local business about a man assaulting a woman with a bat. Jeremy attempted to flee the scene, bat in hand, but surrendered in an alley.

And according to the press release shared by the police department, surveillance footage caught the "extremely violent assault perpetrated by Lindholm." Victim and and witness statements reveal the attack was "domestic violence related."

Additionally, "there was information suggesting the intent of [Lindholm] was to kill the victim."

The victim was transported to a hospital where she has been treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Lindholm's talent agent, Anne Lillian Mitchell, shared in a statement:

"MAM represents Jeremy Lindholm. We have worked with him on bookings for television, film, and commercial projects. We are stunned at the news of his arrest. Our interaction with him has always been consistently professional. We will monitor the trial. Our thoughts are with all involved and their families."

