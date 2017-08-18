Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Tearfully Details Her Anniversary Breakup With BF

Stassi Schroeder certainly wasn't PUMP-ed to be dumped on her anniversary.

As we previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules star was given quite the shock when her on-again/off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher broke up with her just before they were set to head out on a romantic Mexican getaway. Thankfully, Miz Schroeder's bestie Rachel O'Brien rallied and joined the reality TV starlet on her anniversary trip.

While Stassi has been open about the split on her social media platforms, the Bravolebrity got specific about what caused her SUR-prising (sorry, we can't help ourselves) breakup on her podcast, titled Straight Up With Stassi. On her headline making split, Schroeder explained:

"We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary. Granted, OK, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day. I didn't even get a fucking daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broke up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for."

So savage. And while the blonde TV personality gave Meagher a bit to reconsider his decision, the radio host resolved that the break-up was for the best. Jax Taylor's ex continued:

"I start going crazy, like mindlessly sobbing, taking mad amounts of Xanax to calm down. I'm still on my Xanax. It's the only way I can [get through]. My breakfast consists of milk and red wine and two eggs that I didn't eat and bacon and a Xanax. And that's pretty much how I feel."

Poor thing. Although, there are worse things to be than heartbroken in Mexico. Still, despite her heartbreak, Stassi is clearly missing Patrick. Amid tears, the 29-year-old told her listeners:

"I miss him every fucking minute. I'm going to cry. I don't know how to bounce back from this. It's the biggest deal. He couldn't get on the plane. I made the effort. I got on the plane. I wore a harem pants jumpsuit to go on the plane and he couldn't get on the plane. It's pride. He was too prideful to [come on the trip and] that's' what makes it so much harder."

Oof. And it sounds like Stassi is even willing to take her man back as she added:

"We both really love each other. Four years later and I'm just as equally attracted to him as I was the day I met him. So I'm fucking confused and really upset. So it's making it way harder."

Talk about a tough situation. Regardless, Stassi doesn't want her fans to go after Patrick as he's supposedly a "wonderful person."

She concluded:

"Please, I don't want anyone to go and hate him. He's a good guy. He's a dick for not fucking coming on this trip and breaking up with me for whatever fucking prideful reason that I know he regrets now, but he's a wonderful person."

Sure he is. Hopefully, this getaway allows Stassi to get some closure and forces her to REALLY move on from her romance with Meagher.

Stay strong, girl.

