12-Year-Old Girl 'Brutally' Murdered After Texting Her Mom That Someone Was At The Door

This is absolutely tragic.

Police are still on the hunt for the killer of 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga, who was the victim of a "horrible, brutal" murder at her home just outside of Nashville last week.

While exact details of the death haven't been revealed, Metro Nashville Police Sgt. David Kautzman said at a press conference on Tuesday:

"This is a horrible, brutal thing. I've never seen anything this brutal in my entire career."

Around 5:30 p.m., Arteaga's mother received a text from her daughter, who was home alone, saying an unknown person was knocking at the door. When the mom and siblings returned home about an hour later, the seventh grader was found unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the young girl dead at the scene shortly after.

There was no evidence of forced entry into the home — so investigators suspect Yhoana knew her assailant or that her assailant possibly knew she was alone.

There was "blunt force trauma to her body and her clothing was in disarray," according to police spokesman Don Aaron.

He added:

"The killer knows what he did. There are details of the scene being withheld to help police vet tips."

Anyone with info surrounding Yhoana's death is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

As always, our thoughts and prayers are with Yhoana's loved ones during this terribly difficult time.

