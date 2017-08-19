Home Videos Photos Shop
Blue Ivy Is The 'Best Big Sister' As She Helps Mom Beyoncé With The New Twins! Awww!

no title

Looks like Blue Ivy Carter is adjusting just fine to having two new babies in the family!

Formerly one of the most famous celeb children EVER right up until momma Beyoncé gave birth to twins this summer, Blue Ivy is now one of three most famous celeb children, alongside Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

And guess what — she loves it!!

According to a source close to Bey and JAY-Z, Blue Ivy has really taken to helping her momma care for the babies, and she hasn't hesitate to dote on her infant siblings:

"Blue is the best big sister. [She] helps Beyoncé every day."

So adorable!

Blue is just five years old, of course — but we're sure she's helping out as much as she can, and even more than that, there's no doubt she's creating a very, very close bond with those two adorable babies!

We couldn't be happier!

The source adds:

"Everyone is doing great. They are still enjoying the summer in Malibu. Blue is excited to be back in school soon. The babies are growing and very cute."

Awwww!!!

Sounds like an incredibly close, loving family!!

[Image via Beyoncé/Instagram.]

