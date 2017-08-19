Whoa! Watch Minnesota Senator Al Franken Blast Donald Trump In Takedown Of Failed Administration!

Every single week that Donald Trump has been President has made for a crazy, unpredictable, off-the-cuff week — but the last few weeks may really may take the cake.

Nuclear war threats with North Korea, a failed response to blatant racism to Charlottesville (and then an explicit show of support for racists), the firing of highly controversial advisor Steve Bannon… Trump's administration is floundering!!!

And so Senator Al Franken (D-MN) didn't hold back in offering a takedown of Trump because of all this on Real Time with host Bill Maher last night!

Ch-ch-check out the full segment (above), and don't miss out on the key point of it all: Senators Democrat and Republican alike are starting to work together behind Trump's back to actually, you know, accomplish things!

Wouldn't that be the day…

