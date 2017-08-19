Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Miley Tina Fey Rihanna Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Donald Trump, Sad Sad, Scary!, News, Late Night TV, Viral: News, Controversy >> Whoa! Watch Minnesota Senator Al Franken Blast Donald Trump In Takedown Of Failed Administration!

Whoa! Watch Minnesota Senator Al Franken Blast Donald Trump In Takedown Of Failed Administration!

8/19/2017 12:49 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpSad SadScary!NewsLate Night TVViral: NewsControversy

Every single week that Donald Trump has been President has made for a crazy, unpredictable, off-the-cuff week — but the last few weeks may really may take the cake.

Nuclear war threats with North Korea, a failed response to blatant racism to Charlottesville (and then an explicit show of support for racists), the firing of highly controversial advisor Steve Bannon… Trump's administration is floundering!!!

Related: Trump Has Had A REALLY Bad Month…

And so Senator Al Franken (D-MN) didn't hold back in offering a takedown of Trump because of all this on Real Time with host Bill Maher last night!

Ch-ch-check out the full segment (above), and don't miss out on the key point of it all: Senators Democrat and Republican alike are starting to work together behind Trump's back to actually, you know, accomplish things!

Wouldn't that be the day…

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
View Pics »
Next story »
Serena Williams' Pregnancy Cravings Are Exactly What You'd Expect From A Professional Athlete!
See All Comments