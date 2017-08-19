Haha!!!

White supremacists again prove themselves to be the most ridiculous group of losers in the country, and on the day of their HUGE 'free speech' rally planned for Boston... only about 20 of them actually bothered to show up. Oops!!

As you can see above, all those crazy right-wingers are out here looking like the inauguration crowd for Donald Trump!!!!

In fact, the rally was such a dud, that even though white nationalists had permits to go up to 2:00 p.m. at their rally point, the Boston Police Department decided to end things early after all two-dozen demonstrators left (below):

