Madonna Celebrates Her Birthday With The Most Adorable Family Photo! Look!

Even though Madonna may have turned 59 earlier this week, she is showing no signs of slowing down in her latest adorable snap on her Instagram page!

The superstar proved that love is really all around her with an adorable birthday pic posed with her entire family, including Lourdes (20), Rocco Ritchie (17), David Banda and Mercy James (both 11), and Esther and Stella (both 4) during her birthday bash in Italy!

Check out the cute pic from the hot momma (below)!!!

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Awww!!

Now THAT is love!!!

She's also been sharing a few more pics from her time celebrating in Italy (below)!!!

Best …………….🎉💘😂A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

I stand before this altar. with a small confession! ………….🙏🏻 i have a tiny hangover. 🍷🍷🍷🍷. I'll have to Bend the knee! 🙏🏻. @mertalasA post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

So cute!!

HBD, girl!!!

