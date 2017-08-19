Home Videos Photos Shop
Serena Williams' Pregnancy Cravings Are Exactly What You'd Expect From A Professional Athlete!

Ice cream? Donuts? Pizza? SHEET CAKE?!

Nah… just vegetables, thanks!!

Serena Williams is very pregnant right now, and she's having pregnancy cravings to match — only, for her poor fiancé Alexis Ohanian who's tasked with getting the food for her, the cravings have been a little unexpected!!

Related: Serena Dishes On Being 'Nervous' For Childbirth!

On Saturday morning, the Reddit co-founder posted a video to his Instagram page showing off his shopping habits for momma-to-be Serena, and made a little fun of her health food cravings!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

I was told there would be late-night cravings. 😒😒😒 🌽🥒🥕A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Ha!!!

Related: Inside Serena's Star-Studded, '50s-Inspired Baby Shower

Aren't cravings supposed to be for unhealthy, random stuff?!

Serena is eating like a professional athlete, even though she's eating for two!!

Good for her — and for baby! LOLz!!

[Image via WENN.]

