Listen To This: Zero Gravity!

8/19/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisIM5

SO IMPRESSIVE!

Former IM5er Will Jay has released a new single that is pop and some funk and all sorts of fun!

We love us horns in songs!!!

And the video is SO GOOD!

You would never know he was doing this independently!

There's a story. There's choreography. There's everything!

Check out Off The Record above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Will Jay!

