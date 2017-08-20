Carpool Karaoke: The Series Just Released A Very Game Of Thrones-Inspired Intro Clip! Watch!!

Home Videos Photos Shop
This is fun!!

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is Apple Music's new little project spun off from James Corden's late night show, and it has a brand new teaser intro that just went up earlier today on YouTube which is PERFECTLY inspired by Game of Thrones!

The timing of the teaser makes sense — see, both Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner from GoT will be featured on Tuesday's upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, so it's perfect that the show rips off GoT's intro for a spoof of their own!

Ch-ch-check it all out (above)!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is that fun, or what??

Don't forget to tune in through Apple Music on Tuesday to see Maisie and Sophie do their thing — and you can follow it with a second episode of Carpool Karaoke featuring Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, too!

Fun!!

