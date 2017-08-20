Home Videos Photos Shop
Liberty University Grads Are Returning Their Diplomas To Protest School President Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Continued Support Of Donald Trump



Serves this wacky school right.

A group of Liberty University alumni are returning their diplomas to the school because its President, Jerry Falwell, Jr., can't stop himself from fawning over Donald Trump.

Liberty is, of course, an evangelical Christian university, and so you'd think they would be attracted to the thought of a Christian leader (Mike Pence, anyone?) and not, you know, the pussy-grabbing, "on many sides" bull shit having Donald Trump.

But you'd be wrong! Falwell loves Trump, because Falwell is at least as much of a joke as Trump, if not more of one.

Here are the details from Chris Gaumer, one of the grads who has returned his diploma due to Liberty University's association with America's worst President (below):

"I'm sending my diploma back because the president of the United States is defending Nazis and white supremacists. And in defending the president's comments, Jerry Falwell Jr. is making himself and, it seems to me, the university he represents, complicit."

Amen!!!

It's a small group for now, of course, but it may grow louder and larger the more Jerry does crap like this (below):

Oh boy.

Cue Jerry whining about being persecuted in 5… 4… 3… 2…

Good for these SMART Liberty University grads!!

We need more like 'em!

