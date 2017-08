Legendary comedian, actor, and philanthropist Jerry Lewis has died.

He passed away at his Las Vegas home on Sunday morning, per media reports. He was 91 years old.

In addition to being the longtime comedy partner of singer Dean Martin, Lewis appeared in movies like The Nutty Professor, and The King of Comedy.

He was also very well known for being the chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and he hosted their live telethons for nearly five decades.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones — as well as all those who he touched through his extensive work.

Celebs and entertainers reached out to pay tribute to him (below), too:

Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again.

— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO

— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius.

— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 20, 2017

RIP Jerry Lewis, a true comedic genius. pic.twitter.com/BrGiwDjQGO

— Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) August 20, 2017

RIP #JerryLewis Thanks for all the laughs and all you did for #musculardystrophy

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 20, 2017

So, so sad.

R.I.P. to yet another comedy legend today.

