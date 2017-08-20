Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Miley Tina Fey Rihanna Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, MTV, Photos!, Snooki, The Situation, Jwoww, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Reality TV >> Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?

Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?

8/20/2017 11:30 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMTVPhotos!SnookiThe SituationJwowwPauly DVinny GuadagninoReality TV

jersey shore reunion road trip photos

America's favorite fist pumpers are back!!!

It's finally Sunday, and that means E! is reuniting the Jersey Shore cast for a special road trip reunion. While Snooki, Jwoww, Pauly D, The Situation, and Sammi Giancola have all mellowed out a ton, they're still the boardwalk dwellers we know and love!

Although, it's currently unclear if fellow Shore alums Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Vinny Guadagnino will make an appearance on the special.

Nonetheless, be sure to discover what they've all been up to ahead of 9:30 pm ET premiere of Reunion Road Trip: Return To The Jersey Shore. You know you're curious…

CLICK HERE to view "Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Jersey Shore: Where Are They Now?"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Trump Mocked on Twitter for "Heel" Typo
See All Comments