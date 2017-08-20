Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Chyna Trump Taylor Swift Tina Fey PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Donald Trump, Viral: News, Daytime TV >> Are You Ready For President Kamala Harris In 2020?

Are You Ready For President Kamala Harris In 2020?

8/20/2017 4:48 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpViral: NewsDaytime TV

no title

With Donald Trump circling the drain, we might as well start thinking about 2020!

And former El Lay mayor Antonio Villaraigosa just gave us a big name to follow: Kamala Harris.

Currently a California freshman Senator, Harris apparently plans to launch a presidential run in 2020 — at least according to Villaraigosa!

Related: Al Franken Breaks Down Trump's Awful August

The moment came as he was talking about his own run for Governor of California, and he let slip that Harris would be "knocking on doors" in Iowa soon — a sure sign for the Presidency.

Watch what he had to say about the ambitious woman and her Presidential plans on MSNBC on Sunday morning (below):

Inneresting!!!

Her name has been floated as an assumption before, of course, but this will now DEFINITELY be a name to track in the coming months and years ahead of the big 2020 election!

Politics never ends, does it…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Carpool Karaoke: The Series Just Released A Very Game Of Thrones-Inspired Intro Clip! Watch!!
Next story »
Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Adopted Daughter Carly After Two Years! So Cute!
See All Comments