Are You Ready For President Kamala Harris In 2020?

With Donald Trump circling the drain, we might as well start thinking about 2020!

And former El Lay mayor Antonio Villaraigosa just gave us a big name to follow: Kamala Harris.

Currently a California freshman Senator, Harris apparently plans to launch a presidential run in 2020 — at least according to Villaraigosa!

Related: Al Franken Breaks Down Trump's Awful August

The moment came as he was talking about his own run for Governor of California, and he let slip that Harris would be "knocking on doors" in Iowa soon — a sure sign for the Presidency.

Watch what he had to say about the ambitious woman and her Presidential plans on MSNBC on Sunday morning (below):

Inneresting!!!

Her name has been floated as an assumption before, of course, but this will now DEFINITELY be a name to track in the coming months and years ahead of the big 2020 election!

Politics never ends, does it…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: daytime tv, donald trump, politik, tv news, viral: news