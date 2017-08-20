Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Real Love!

8/20/2017

Kelela is still firmly killing the R&B game, but she's gone a touch more pop with her latest single - AND WE LOVE IT!!!

LMK is super sexy and giving us some major '90s vibes!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kelela!

