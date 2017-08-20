Dream Kardashian is (hopefully) smiling on the inside!

This week, Kim Kardashian took the (above) pic with her cute niece, who wasn't in the mood for a photoshoot!

Oh well! The cute tot was probably missing her parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!

But this wasn't the only buzz worthy moment featured on social media!

Nicki Minaj went retro in a Versace jacket, Kesha had a blast shopping in Japan, and Kourtney Kardashian shared bikini pics from her trip to Egypt!

Want to see other pics your favorite celebs posted?? If so…

CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"

CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"

CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"

CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"

CLICK HERE to view "This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!"

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, blac chyna, celeb kidz, cute and contemporary families, cute kidz, cute!, cuteness!, dream kardashian, dysfunctional families, family, kesha, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, nicki minaj, reality tv, rob kardashian, this week in celebrity twitpics, versace