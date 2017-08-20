Home Videos Photos Shop
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!

Dream Kardashian is (hopefully) smiling on the inside!

This week, Kim Kardashian took the (above) pic with her cute niece, who wasn't in the mood for a photoshoot!

Oh well! The cute tot was probably missing her parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!

But this wasn't the only buzz worthy moment featured on social media!

Nicki Minaj went retro in a Versace jacket, Kesha had a blast shopping in Japan, and Kourtney Kardashian shared bikini pics from her trip to Egypt!

Want to see other pics your favorite celebs posted?? If so…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]

