This is so adorable!!
Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and husband Tyler Baltierra have reunited again with their daughter Carly for the first time in two years!
Of course, they gave up Carly for adoption in the first season of Teen Mom, and while it was an open adoption that gave them the chance to see their daughter every so often, they haven't seen her for two whole years — right up until this weekend!!
So, the pair got into the car with their second child, Novalee Reign, and headed out to see little Carly — who is now almost ten years old!!!
Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below)!!!
Awww!!!
There's more highlights from their big day (below), too:
So wonderful!!!
Such a great thing that they got to see Carly again.
And it sounds like everybody is happy, healthy, and enjoying how life has turned out!
